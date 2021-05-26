S'pore saddened over accident

The Singapore Government yesterday sent its sympathies to the families affected by the LRT accident in Kuala Lumpur, and wished the injured victims a smooth and speedy recovery.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that there were no reports of Singaporean casualties and the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur was in touch with the Malaysian authorities.

"The Singapore Government is saddened to learn of the many injuries caused by the LRT accident in Kuala Lumpur.

"We send our sympathies to the families affected by the accident and wish the injured a smooth and speedy recovery," the statement said.