S'pore pledges $136k to kick-start aid fund

The Singapore Government has offered US$100,000 (S$136,000) as seed money to kick-start a public fund-raising appeal by the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) to help communities following the sudden collapse of the Xe-Pian Xe-Namnoy dam in southern Laos.

"On behalf of the people of Singapore, I convey our heartfelt condolences to you and the people of the Lao PDR," President Halimah Yacob said in a letter yesterday to her Laotian counterpart Bounnhang Vorachith.

Other Singapore leaders also sent their condolences to Laos, with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong saying that the Government has responded to the SRC's fund-raising appeal with a contribution of US$100,000.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force is set to send a team of officers to help with the disaster relief efforts and take along water purification equipment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

The Singapore Armed Forces is also prepared to deliver humanitarian supplies and equipment to help the relief efforts.

Pledging $50,000 in humanitarian aid, the SRC launched the public fund-raising appeal yesterday, and said it will send a three-man team to Laos today .

The team will work with the Lao Red Cross Society and deli-ver relief supplies to about 1,000 families.

Donations raised will fund the purchase and distribution of relief items, including first-aid supplies, blankets and mats for survivors, and other disaster relief and recovery efforts, the SRC added.

Donations can be made at Red Cross House, 15 Penang Lane, Singapore 238486, from Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm.

Cheques can be made payable to "Singapore Red Cross Society" and posted to the above address. Donors are requested to leave their name, postal address and indicate "Laos Flood 2018" at the back of their cheques.

Online donations via POSB/DBS Internet banking and PayLah will be available next week. Donors are reminded that donations to overseas efforts are not tax-deductible.

Ng Keng Gene