Garment workers gathering clothes from a flooded factory on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, yesterday. Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos have experienced heavy rainfall since the start of this month, which has been exacerbated by the arrival of tropical storms Nangka and Linfa. At least 34 people have been killed in Cambodia and more than 100 have died in Vietnam following severe flooding and landslides. Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, has written to Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh to offer condolences over the floods and landslides, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press statement issued yesterday. "I am very saddened by the tragic loss of lives and devastation caused by the floods and landslides in Central Vietnam," wrote Dr Balakrishnan. "Please accept my deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and to all those whose lives and livelihoods have been affected," he wrote, adding that Singapore stands ready to support Vietnam in whatever way it can. In response to the torrential rain and floods that have affected communities in Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, the Singapore Red Cross will contribute US$75,000 (S$101,730) - or US$25,000 each - to the Cambodia Red Cross, Lao Red Cross and Vietnam Red Cross, in support of their disaster relief and recovery operations. The Singapore Red Cross is not launching a public appeal for funds at this time, though those interested to donate can make an online transfer.
S'pore offers condolences, sends aid to flood-hit Indochina
- Published1 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 23, 2020, with the headline 'S'pore offers condolences, sends aid to flood-hit Indochina'. Print Edition | Subscribe