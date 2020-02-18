S'pore not epicentre despite rise in cases: Indonesian minister

Indonesian Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto said yesterday that Singapore is not the "epicentre" of the coronavirus outbreak despite the rise in the number of confirmed cases in the Republic.

He also said that the immigration and health authorities of the two countries are working together to prevent infected patients from entering Indonesia.

"We are working with the Singapore (Health) Ministry as well as the immigration. They always warn us whenever anyone is infected," he told reporters. "Please, don't be confused. Singapore is not the epicentre, but mainland China is, as declared by the World Health Organisation."

He added: "We will always check (with the Singapore authorities). No country will deliberately let any of its sick citizens enter another country.

"That is because of our good relationship and friendship."

Mr Terawan made the statement in response to queries by the media on whether Indonesia would enhance its monitoring of inbound travellers from Singapore, which has 77 confirmed cases of infection as of yesterday.

The coronavirus has so far infected more than 71,800 people worldwide and the death toll has surpassed 1,700.

China, where the virus originated, accounts for most of the infections and fatalities.

Indonesia has so far tested 104 cases, but 102 came back negative, with another two still pending results, according to figures from the Health Ministry.

Mr Terawan said that Indonesia took a rational attitude on tackling the coronavirus outbreak by selectively checking people as it was more efficient.

"Those we check must show symptoms, and we will check their travel history, their contacts," he said.

Speaking at the same news conference, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy refuted concerns over Indonesia's capability to detect Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

He said Indonesia has col-laborated with the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to provide the reagent used to detect the virus.

"That is still a reliable reagent, so no one should doubt its capability, and we have it in sufficient amount if needed later," he said.

He added that hospitals across the country were ready to handle patients in the event of a confirmed case.

Last Saturday, the Indonesian authorities sent 238 evacuees from the Chinese city of Wuhan - the epicentre of the virus outbreak - including one foreigner married to an Indonesian, to their res-pective home towns across the archipelago.

All were declared to be healthy after spending 14 days quarantined on the Natuna Islands in Riau province.

The Indonesian authorities are also working closely with their Japanese counterparts on the health status of 78 Indonesian nationals working on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

They are expected to return home if cleared by the Japanese health authorities. As many as 454 people on the vessel have tested positive for the virus.

The Diamond Princess has been under quarantine off the port of Yokohama, Japan, for weeks.