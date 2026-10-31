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S’pore-Manila flights among those cancelled, rescheduled by Philippine Airlines from Nov 14-18

The airline said affected passengers would be notified through e-mail and SMS.

MANILA – Philippine Airlines (PAL) has announced the cancellation or rescheduling of several domestic and international flights to and from Manila from Nov 14 to 18 amid the arrival of delegates to the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Manila.

In an advisory posted on its website on Oct 30, PAL said affected passengers would be notified through e-mail and SMS. They may also avail themselves of free rebooking, a full refund, or conversion to a travel fund through the airline’s website.

The 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits will run from Nov 10 to 12, with some related events extending until Nov 15. The gatherings are expected to bring together leaders from South-east Asia and other countries.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr earlier declared Nov 16 to 18 as special (non-working) days in the National Capital Region in anticipation of the summit. INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK