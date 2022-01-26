S'pore, Indonesia sign 3 pacts on longstanding bilateral issues

Singapore and Indonesia have concluded a set of agreements on three longstanding bilateral issues, including on aviation needs and safety, as they realign the boundary between their respective flight information regions (FIRs).

Under the FIR agreement, the boundary between the Singapore FIR and Jakarta FIR is realigned to be generally in accordance with Indonesia's territorial boundaries.

As part of the pact, Indonesia will delegate the provision of air navigation services in portions of the realigned Jakarta FIR to Singapore for 25 years, which can be extended by mutual consent.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said this ensures that Changi Airport is able to operate efficiently, safely and provide air traffic control services in order to function as an important international airport, and to be able to grow in the long term as one.

"It is a carefully negotiated and balanced set of agreements, and I think both sides' important interests and concerns have been met," he told Singapore reporters.

PM Lee and Indonesian President Joko Widodo witnessed the signing of the agreements during their fifth Leaders' Retreat in Bintan yesterday. They also presided over an exchange of letters undertaking to bring the pacts into force simultaneously. The other two are an extradition treaty, and an agreement on defence cooperation and military training.

PM Lee said the three agreements that were signed deal with bilateral issues that go back many years, even decades, and "have been significant items on the agenda which we have discussed for quite a long time".

He noted that in 2007, Singapore and Indonesia reached agreement on two of them - the Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) and the extradition treaty - but they were not able to be ratified.

The two sides have committed to them again, with some minor adjustments to the extradition treaty, and will seek to have them ratified.

The agreements address issues that are important to both countries and can cause lots of trouble if they are not properly resolved, PM Lee said. "But if they are settled properly, and we have a clear understanding on them, then you can go forward and do a lot more cooperation across the board."

"The conclusion of these agreements demonstrates the strength and maturity of Singapore-Indonesia relations," he said.

"These agreements take into account both parties' interests, represent a good balance of benefits, are durable agreements for the long haul designed to last for at least a generation, and create a solid foundation to move bilateral relations forward with confidence and trust."

Speaking before PM Lee, Mr Widodo said: "Going forward, we hope that the cooperation in law enforcement, aviation safety as well as defence and security of the two countries will continue to be strengthened based on the principle of mutual benefit."

PM Lee noted that the FIR agreement meets the civil aviation needs of both countries.

The deal will have to be approved by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The second agreement inked yesterday provides for the extradition of fugitives for a comprehensive list of offences.

PM Lee said: "The extradition treaty will enhance cooperation in combating crime and send a clear positive signal to investors."

PM Lee and Mr Widodo also witnessed the signing of a joint statement on the 2007 DCA and Military Training Area Implementing Arrangement between Singapore and Indonesia.

The agreement will promote closer interaction between the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Indonesian National Defence Forces, and will be in force for 25 years.

Under it, the SAF will continue to conduct military training and exercises in Indonesia, with full respect for Indonesia's sovereignty over its territory.

PM Lee also accepted Mr Widodo's invitation to the Group of 20 summit in Bali later this year.

The two sides also agreed to work towards making the new travel bubble for visitors to Bintan and Batam reciprocal, and to continue discussions to expand air and sea travel more generally to more parts of Indonesia.

For the three agreements to take effect, both countries will need to complete their domestic ratification processes.