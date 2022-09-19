S'pore hiker missing in Johor forest reserve found

KOTA TINGGI, Johor - A 33-year-old Singaporean man who went missing after going on a hike in the Hutan Panti Forest Reserve in Johor has been found, according to local media.

Johor Forestry Department director Salim Aman said Mr Jason Ren Jie was found around 3.15pm on Sunday by rescuers, according to a report in China Press, a Chinese-language newspaper in Malaysia.

The department said the man, who was reported missing on Saturday, managed to leave the forest reserve with assistance from the search and rescue team, and is in a safe condition.

Earlier, Mr Salim said that the department will take action under Section 47 of the National Forestry Act 1984 (Act 313) against those who enter the forest reserve without a permit, The Star reported.

"Those who commit this offence can be fined not exceeding RM10,000 (S$3,100) or jailed for not more than three years or both, upon conviction," he said, adding it is important that those planning a hike make their intentions known so that it would not create a problem for the authorities in case of an emergency.

"We would like to strongly advise those who come to apply for a permit and hire a mountain guide. Those with no experience in the forest are forbidden to go for a hike alone," he said.

The hiker was with his local friend, Mr Teng Jih Bao, 35, and the two men started their climb at 11.30am on Saturday before Mr Teng noticed his friend was missing, he said.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK