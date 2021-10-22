S'pore has significant financial leverage over Myanmar junta: US

Singapore has a very important role to play in addressing Myanmar's political crisis given its "significant financial leverage" over the Myanmar military regime, said a senior United States official yesterday during a trip to South-east Asia.

US State Department counsellor Derek Chollet was speaking to reporters in a telephone briefing from Jakarta. Earlier this week, he was in Thailand and Singapore. He said: "Singapore has significant financial leverage over the regime and we discussed how we can partner effectively to wield it."