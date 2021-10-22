S'pore has significant financial leverage over Myanmar junta: US

Tan Hui Yee‍ Indochina Bureau Chief In Bangkok
  • Published
    5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Singapore has a very important role to play in addressing Myanmar's political crisis given its "significant financial leverage" over the Myanmar military regime, said a senior United States official yesterday during a trip to South-east Asia.

US State Department counsellor Derek Chollet was speaking to reporters in a telephone briefing from Jakarta. Earlier this week, he was in Thailand and Singapore. He said: "Singapore has significant financial leverage over the regime and we discussed how we can partner effectively to wield it."

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 22, 2021, with the headline 'S'pore has significant financial leverage over Myanmar junta: US'. Subscribe
Topics: 