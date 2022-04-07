S'pore drivers buying subsidised fuel prompt extra checks in JB

JOHOR BARU • Petrol station operators in Johor Baru are taking extra measures to ensure drivers of foreign-registered vehicles do not fill up their tanks with RON95 petrol, a cheaper fuel that is subsidised by the Malaysian government.

Mr Hasif Jamaludin, a supervisor at a petrol station in Jalan Bukit Chagar near the checkpoint at the border with Singapore, said several workers were stationed at the petrol pumps to monitor foreign-registered vehicles.

"There were some customers with Singapore-registered cars who wanted to pump RON95 petrol and we had to explain the government's regulation to them.

"We also came across customers who argued with us about it, but we firmly insisted that they could pump only RON97 petrol, according to the law," he told The Star, referring to the more expensive fuel.

Mr Hasif said the station's cashiers are now required to ask each customer purchasing RON95 if they are driving a Malaysia-registered vehicle.

"They also have to point out their vehicle to verify their purchase of the subsidised petrol," he added.

He said personnel from the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry had been patrolling petrol stations after videos of Singaporeans buying RON95 made the rounds on social media.

A manager of another petrol station in Johor Baru city centre, who wanted to be known only as Mr Boo, said there were attempts by some Singaporeans to pump the cheaper petrol recently.

He said some Singaporean motorcyclists tried filling up with RON95 using their credit cards at kiosks that were farthest away from the cashier counter or convenience store to avoid being seen or questioned. "However, we were able to stop them in time... We have to keep our eyes open at all times," he said.

He added that some customers were unhappy with the government's restriction and took it out on workers at the petrol station.

"They argued that the government's ruling does not apply to motorcycles, but that is not the case. Starting from October 2020, all foreign-registered vehicles, including motorcycles, are not allowed to buy RON95 in Malaysia," he said.

Meanwhile, petrol station cashier Firdaus Yahaya said the number of Singapore-registered cars stopping by the station near Taman Pelangi was still low compared with pre-pandemic times.

For now, cashiers at the station have been tasked to monitor cars from a distance, he said.

He added that two to three workers will be stationed at the pumps once more Singapore-registered vehicles begin entering Johor, which fully reopened its land crossings with Singapore last Friday.

Singaporean Siti Aidah Abdul Rahman, 39, said she hoped that others from the Republic would abide by Malaysia's laws and not fill up with subsidised fuel.

"It would not be fair for us to buy RON95 as it would be like taking away resources meant for others. It is a shameful thing. At the same time, I hope that the public will not be quick to judge as the supposed viral photos of Singaporeans filling up their cars with RON95 could possibly be edited."

The senior sales coordinator added: "I have never and would not attempt to buy RON95 as I know it is not my right. It is a matter of integrity. Other Singaporeans feel the same way as well."

Malaysian Stanley Chin, who works in Singapore, said he reminded his relatives in the city state to be more careful when filling up their cars with petrol during their visits to Johor.

"After seeing online photos of Singapore-registered vehicles filling up with RON95, I quickly sent reminders in my family WhatsApp group as a handful of my relatives are now Singaporean citizens and plan to visit Malaysia soon.

"Some of them were still clueless about the fact that they were not allowed to purchase RON95," said the 23-year-old sales assistant.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK