Myanmar Coup

S'pore businesses in Myanmar keeping eye on situation

  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The military takeover with the imposition of a year-long state of emergency in Myanmar has created uncertainties for Singapore-linked businesses there. Most are adopting a wait-and-see approach to the political developments and possible threat of sanctions by other nations.

Singapore has been the largest foreign investor in Myanmar in recent years, beating China with a cumulative investment of over US$20 billion (S$26.7 billion) as of last year, according to Myanmar's Directorate of Investment and Company Administration.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 06, 2021, with the headline 'S'pore businesses in Myanmar keeping eye on situation'. Subscribe
Topics: 