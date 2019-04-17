S'pore black metal band's Easter gig in Malaysia cancelled

KUALA LUMPUR • A planned concert in Malaysia by Singapore-based black metal band Devouror has been cancelled after the Council of Churches of Malaysia (CCM) raised concerns over the gig, which was to take place on Easter Sunday this weekend.

The cancellation was announced by organiser Goatlordth Records in a Facebook post late on Monday, Malay Mail online news reported.

Goatlordth Records said it was devastated that Devouror's debut show in Kuala Lumpur at the Angkasa Event Space in Cheras had to be called off after almost a year of preparations.

"The cancellation of this event is not only a huge setback to us as the organiser in financial terms, but it has also caused many fans of extreme music to be denied their interest," it said on Facebook.

"In this democratic country, we are all aware of our freedom to invest interest in almost anything. For some people, extreme music is the preferred channel," it added.

Goatlordth Records did not state the reason for the concert's cancellation, but the CCM had earlier on Monday questioned why the band had been allowed to perform in Malaysia on Easter Sunday, The Star reported.

In a statement, CCM's general secretary, Reverend Hermen Shastri, said the band, which was formed last year, had prided itself on carrying lyrical themes that were allegedly anti-Christian and pro-satanic.

In Singapore last month, a concert by Swedish black metal band Watain was cancelled by the Infocomm Media Development Authority following concerns raised by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The ministry had provided its assessment that the concert should not proceed, citing the band's history of denigrating religions and promoting violence.

He added that the band was also set to perform live on one of the holiest days of the Christian calendar.

"This would be considered an affront to the religious sentiments of Christians in the country," he said. "We hope that the government will look into the matter immediately, as this is not the kind of culture we want to promote among the youth in the country."

The concert had been due to be held with a "Restricted 18" rating at EBX Live Space, a concert venue in the Upper Paya Lebar industrial estate, on March 7.

Singapore Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said that public outcry against the show had prompted the ministry to make a security assessment for the show.

An online petition on Change.org that garnered more than 17,000 signatures had earlier called for a ban on concerts by Watain and fellow Swedish metal band Soilwork.