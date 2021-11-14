S'pore among Asian stops for US Commerce Secretary's first official visit

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will make her first official visit to Asia from tomorrow to Thursday, according to the US Department of Commerce.

During her visit, Ms Raimondo will meet government officials and business leaders in Japan, Singapore and Malaysia.

Her first stop will be in the Japanese capital of Tokyo where Ms Raimondo will meet Trade, Economy and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.

Ms Raimondo will then be in Singapore for two days from Tuesday. While in Singapore, she will meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.

She will also jointly host with Mrs Teo a Women in Tech: Seizing Opportunities in the Digital Economy event at the National University of Singapore.

On Wednesday, Ms Raimondo will attend the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, an event for top businessmen and government leaders to discuss global challenges. At the forum, Ms Raimondo will attend a fireside session with Bloomberg editor-in-chief John Micklethwait.

She is also scheduled to meet New Zealand Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O'Connor, and Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan.

Her final engagement in Singapore will be an event on partnership for growth and innovation which she will jointly host with Minister Gan.

On Thursday, Ms Raimondo will be in Malaysia where she will meet Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Senior Minister (International Trade and Industry) Azmin Ali, and Communications and Multimedia Minister Annuar Musa. She will also hold a semiconductor roundtable meeting with Datuk Seri Azmin and tour a semiconductor manufacturing facility.