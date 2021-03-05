S'pore advises its citizens to leave Myanmar as soon as possible

The Singapore Government yesterday advised its citizens in Myanmar to consider leaving the protest-riven country as soon as they can.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) also asked Singaporeans to avoid travelling to Myanmar, where civilians protesting against the Feb 1 military coup have clashed with security forces across the country.

There are at least 500 Singaporeans living in Myanmar who have registered with MFA, and some have taken the ministry's advice to return home.

Student Ethan Swee, 17, returned to Singapore two weeks ago with his mother and younger brother. "The violence was getting more serious, so it was for our safety," he said, adding that his father is still working in Yangon, and the family worries about him.

Mr Kenneth Lim, 58, a senior executive of a real estate development firm who has lived in Yangon for almost four years, has decided to stay on for now.

He checks in daily with his family in Singapore. He leaves his apartment only to buy groceries, and does not go out after 6pm. "There is an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty. We never know what will happen tomorrow," he said.

Protesters yesterday were again met with tear gas and gunfire in cities and towns nationwide.

The United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said that at least 54 people have been killed by Myanmar police and military officers since the coup, but the actual death toll could be much higher.

"Myanmar's military must stop murdering and jailing protes-ters," she said.

More than 1,700 people have been arbitrarily detained and the arrests were escalating, with 29 journalists arrested in recent days, she said.

MFA said in its statement: "In view of the rapidly escalating clashes between protesters and the Myanmar security forces and increasing number of civilian casualties in Myanmar, Singaporeans are strongly advised to defer all travel to Myanmar at this time."

It added: "Singaporeans currently in Myanmar should also consider leaving as soon as they can by commercial means while it is still possible to do so."

The ministry said Singaporeans who choose to remain in Myanmar are strongly advised to remain indoors as far as possible and avoid unnecessary travel.

Singaporeans in Myanmar are urged to e-register on the MFA website to enable the ministry and the Singapore Embassy in Yangon to stay in touch with them and render consular assistance in case of emergencies. Lee Choo Kiong and Tan Tam Mei