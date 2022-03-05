Spike in child infections as Indonesia battles Omicron wave

Indonesia has seen a significant rise in Covid-19 cases among children as the highly transmissible Omicron variant sweeps over the archipelago.

Child infections stood at 70 on Jan 3 before rising to 7,990 on Feb 7. The figure continued to surge to 14,000 by Feb 14 and 21,551 by Feb 21, based on the latest figures from the Indonesian Paediatric Society (IDAI). The group gathers data every week from paediatricians across the country.

IDAI chairman Piprim Basarah Yanuarso said the number of cases among children in the third wave had surpassed the tally during the peak of the second wave triggered by the Delta variant last July.

"There are many children who are asymptomatic. But will all children be safe and fine? Not really," he said in a recent webinar. "There are children who are asymptomatic and infect others, but there are also children with severe symptoms."

Dr Piprim added: "The number of fatalities is lower than in the past. But if we happen to be the parents or the grandfather of the deceased, the death is not merely numbers. It will become a big disaster if we lose our family members."

From early January to late February, there were 36 fatalities among infected children, who had other conditions such as anaemia, malnutrition and heart disease, IDAI's data showed. The fatality rate - the number of those tested positive and died - was 0.07 per cent.

Indonesia reported 26,347 new cases and 328 deaths yesterday. In all, the world's fourth most populous nation recorded 5.7 million infections and 149,596 fatalities.

The government expects new daily cases to fall below 5,000 in April, as two-thirds of the 34 provinces, including Jakarta and Bali, have seen a decline in infections.

As at Thursday, the positivity rate - the proportion of those who are positive after polymerase chain reaction tests or antigen tests - stayed at about 17 per cent.

The World Health Organisation has set a positivity rate of 5 per cent as one benchmark of whether Covid-19 is under control.

IDAI has called for the government not to ease restrictions on face-to-face learning at schools quickly and recommended a positivity rate of below 8 per cent as a key requirement for in-person learning. Schools are also required to have a suitable environment for physical learning, such as having good ventilation in classrooms.

Professor Aman Bhakti Pulungan, executive director of the International Paediatric Association, warned about the risks that can affect children after they recover, such as long Covid and multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C). MIS-C often comes a few weeks after a case of a mild infection or being asymptomatic, and affects major organs, including the brain, heart, kidneys and lungs.

"Children with co-morbidities will be safe to attend in-person learning only if they have got three shots (of the Covid-19 vaccine)," Prof Aman said.

As many as 20.3 million children, or 76.1 per cent, of the 12 to 17 age group, and 11.5 million children, or 43.5 per cent, of those aged six to 11 have been fully vaccinated, according to the Health Ministry. Only 39,680 of those aged 12 to 17, or 0.15 per cent, have got their third jabs, while none aged six to 11 has had booster shots.