South Korea's President Lee to visit Philippines, attend APEC summit in China

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung delivers a budget speech for 2027 at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, November 2, 2026. Lee Jin-man/Pool via REUTERS

SEOUL, Nov 12 - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will visit the Philippines and China from November 16 to 19 to attend the South Korea-ASEAN summit in Manila and APEC summit in Shenzhen, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said on Thursday.

In Manila, Lee will also attend the Mekong-Korea summit on November 16 for talks with five Mekong countries including Vietnam and Myanmar. He will also participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Plus Three Summit the following day.

Lee will then travel to Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where he will attend a dinner hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and the first lady.At the APEC summit, Lee will deliver a message on peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, while urging regional countries to support Seoul's efforts to resume talks with North Korea, Wi said.

During the trip, Lee is expected to seek closer ties with ASEAN countries to implement a comprehensive strategic partnership with the bloc. REUTERS