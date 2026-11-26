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The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said investigators began searching the former residence of Lee Jin-woo on Nov 26.

SEOUL – The South Korean police raided the home of the deceased first-ever perfect scorer on South Korea’s law school entrance exam on Nov 26 , escalating an investigation into allegations of artificial intelligence-assisted cheating that has shaken public confidence in the country’s testing system.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said investigators began searching the former residence of Lee Jin-woo, 32, in Gwanak-gu, Seoul, at around 11am on Nov 26 .

The raid also targeted Younghoon High School in northern Seoul’s Gangbuk-gu, where Lee’s exam papers from the 2025 College Scholastic Ability Test – or Suneung – are being stored.

Investigators were expected to secure Lee’s personal belongings and exam papers to determine whether cheating occurred and, if so, how. The police did not disclose the suspects or criminal charges specified in the search warrant.

The South Korean police launched the investigation after receiving multiple criminal complaints over allegations involving Lee, who became the first person to achieve a perfect score on the Legal Education Eligibility Test.

Although the case was initially expected to be closed without prosecution following Lee’s death, the police have continued the investigation, citing public interest in resolving the allegations.

The police had previously indicated that compulsory investigative measures could be taken if there were sufficient grounds to suspect the involvement of accomplices.

Suspicions surrounding Lee emerged after the top scorer in the 2026 national tax accountant examination confessed to having used AI to cheat. Lee subsequently died by suicide.

As controversy widened, the South Korean government on Nov 16 announced a sweeping investigation into 528 national qualification examinations administered in 2026 to determine whether AI-assisted cheating had occurred.

Unusual surge in high scorers

Adding to concerns over the credibility of Korea’s testing system are newly disclosed figures showing dramatic increases in the number of high scorers across several national examinations.

According to data released on Nov 17 by Representative Ahn Cheol-soo of the main opposition People Power Party, 66 test-takers scored 90 points or higher in the introductory accounting section of the first stage of the 2026 tax accountant examination, compared with just one in 2024 and two in 2025 .

In the second stage of the 2026 patent attorney examination, the number of candidates averaging 60 points or higher surged 14-fold from 2025 , reaching a five-year high.

Similar spikes were recorded in national licensing examinations for healthcare professionals.

According to data obtained from the Korea Health Personnel Licensing Examination Institute by People Power Party Representative Lee Man-hee, the number of perfect scorers in the health and medical legislation section of the national medical licensing examination rose from 20 in 2022 to 103 in 2024 and 137 across two examinations administered in 2026 .

In the same subject of the national nursing licensing examination, the number of perfect scorers jumped sevenfold, from 82 in 2024 to 581 in 2026 .

In adult nursing, 25 candidates achieved perfect scores in 2026 , compared with none in 2025 .

While the figures alone do not constitute evidence of cheating, the unusually sharp increases have added urgency to calls for a broader investigation into whether AI-assisted cheating has compromised the integrity of South Korea’s national examinations. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK