South-east Asian ministers to discuss Myanmar in meeting on Thursday

PHNOM PENH - South-east Asian foreign ministers will hold a special meeting in Indonesia on Thursday to discuss the Myanmar peace process, Cambodia’s foreign ministry said on Sunday.

The talks at the Asean Secretariat in Jakarta will cover the implementation of a five-point peace “consensus” agreed with Myanmar’s military rulers last year to try to end conflict in the country, ministry spokesman Chum Sounry told Reuters.

Myanmar has been trapped in a cycle of violence since the army ousted Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government in February 2021.

The military detained her and thousands of activists and launched a violent crackdown on protests and dissent.

The meeting will seek to come up with recommendations on how to push forward the peace process ahead of an Asean summit in November, Mr Chum said.

Cambodia is the current chair of Asean. The grouping, of which Myanmar is a member, has been leading peace efforts in the country.

But some countries in the 10-nation bloc have become increasingly exasperated by the lack of progress by the junta in implementing the plan, which includes engaging with opponents and a cessation of hostilities.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said in September that Asean needs to decide by November whether the peace consensus is still relevant. REUTERS