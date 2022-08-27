Sorry for traffic jam, Malaysian Army says after tank, prime mover break down

The tank had just completed its exercises for the Independence Day parade rehearsals when it encountered engine problems. PHOTO: KLCCC_DBKL/TWITTER
KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Malaysian Army has apologised to motorists in capital Kuala Lumpur after a tank and another armoured vehicle broke down on the roads over a span of two days.

"The army apologises for the two incidents and will ensure that this does not happen again. But should it recur, a standby recovery team will be dispatched to the location as quickly as possible to tow the stricken vehicle away in order to avoid traffic jams," the army said in a statement on Saturday (Aug 27).

It said that at 10.30am on Friday, a PT-91M Pendekar tank had just completed its exercises for the 65th Independence Day parade rehearsals when it encountered engine problems at a highway near Parliament. It was on its way back to the Sungai Besi camp.

A recovery vehicle was dispatched 30 minutes later to tow it to the National Museum carpark for repairs to be carried out.

The second incident involving a prime mover occurred at 11.26am on Saturday along Jalan Damansara in front of the National Museum.

A team of mechanics was dispatched to the location, and repair work was completed by 12.30pm for the vehicle to continue its journey.

A total of 129 of the army's vehicular assets were involved in the parade rehearsals.

