Got a sore throat? British study says it is more likely to be Covid-19 than a cold

LONDON (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Sore throat is the most common symptom if someone has developed Covid-19, followed by headache and blocked nose, said a British study.

Earlier pandemic symptoms such as fever and loss of taste and smell were now the least reported symptoms of Covid-19, the Zoe Covid-19 Study reported, using data released as at July 11.

The study conducted by the health science company also lists cough, hoarse voice, sneezing, fatigue and muscle aches as common symptoms now.

Dr Tim Spector, co-founder of Zoe and lead scientist for the study, also said the virus was still rampant in the population in Britain.

"So much so that if you have any cold-like symptoms at the moment, it is nearly twice as likely to be Covid-19 than a cold," he said.

"This is because there are various Covid-19 variants co-existing, such as Omicron variants BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5. Even people with past infections or who are fully vaccinated can contract it."

Dr David Nabarro, who is the World Health Organisation's special envoy on the virus, has also said it was constantly evolving and becoming "too clever".

"This virus is capable of constantly evolving and changing, which is why we have seen an increase in cases as it has changed yet again, becoming too clever for us.

"It can break past our immune defences and that is why the numbers are going up," added Dr Nabarro in an interview with Sky News.