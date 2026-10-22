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Son of Myanmar’s Suu Kyi says he had first call in five years

A file photo of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi son, Kim Aris. He said on Oct 22 that he was allowed to speak to the detained former democratic leader for the first time in more than five years.

YANGON – The son of Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi said on Oct 22 that he was allowed to speak to the detained former democratic leader for the first time in more than five years.

“Today, I was finally able to speak with my mother, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, after more than five years. Hearing her voice again means more than words can express,” Kim Aris said in a post on Facebook.

Suu Kyi is under house arrest in the capital, Naypyitaw, according to the Myanmar authorities, where she has been sequestered since being unseated in a 2021 military coup.

It was not immediately clear how Aris – who lives in the United Kingdom – spoke to his mother, who won the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to bring democracy to Myanmar.

However, he posted images accompanying his Facebook post which appeared to show him standing outside the Myanmar embassy in London.

“I am deeply grateful to everyone who has stood by my mother and me. I believe your voices helped make this moment possible,” his Facebook post said.

“But my mother is 81 and remains unjustly detained. One conversation is not regular family access.” AFP