Malaysians living under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in some states will enjoy better mobility as the country lifts the curbs on their states tomorrow.

The movement restrictions will, however, be extended until Dec 20 in Kuala Lumpur, Sabah state and six of the nine Selangor districts, where coronavirus cases remain high. Parts of Negeri Sembilan and Johor states will also remain under the CMCO.