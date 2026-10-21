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Some parties may try to form a ‘new’ Perikatan coalition, says PN secretary-general Takiyuddin

KOTA BARU – Malaysia’s Perikatan Nasional has not ruled out the possibility of certain parties trying to form a new Perikatan coalition following its deregistration by the Registrar of Societies (ROS).

Sinar Harian quoted its secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan as saying that the possibility was based on information he received.

“We expect that it is not impossible for certain parties to form a new Perikatan,” he said after an event in Pasir Tumboh on Oct 20.

The ROS deregistered Perikatan on Oct 20 .

Takiyuddin mentioned Bersatu but did not confirm if the party planned to establish a new coalition.

“Is it Bersatu that wants to form... a new Perikatan? You have to ask them,” he said.

He added that any party planning to establish a new coalition will have to go through the registration process stipulated by the authorities.

On a related matter, Takiyuddin said PAS leadership would discuss its next course of action with its political partners, including the logo to use for the Nov 14 Melaka state election.

“Now that the (coalition has been deregistered), we cannot use the Perikatan logo, so this needs to be discussed.

“As for cooperation with Umno, there are no issues there,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK