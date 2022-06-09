Some parents fret over Malaysia's move to scrap Sec 3 exam

An announcement by the Malay-sian government last week that it would scrap the national examination for 15-year-olds starting this year has received mixed reactions, with some raising doubts over how school-based assessments will be carried out.

The decision was hailed by students, but some parents said the exam was important as a means to benchmark their children's academic performance and help secondary school students in Form 3 decide which stream or subjects to pick in Form 4.

Education Minister Radzi Jidin announced on June 2 the scrapping of the exam, known by its Malay abbreviation PT3, which had not taken place in 2020 and last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said school-based and classroom-based assessments would allow for earlier intervention if students face difficulties in school.

He said his ministry would work on improving such assessments, which will provide a more holistic and comprehensive evaluation of students.

Stakeholders, however, said their implementation needs to be watched closely.

The Education Ministry should monitor the execution of school-based assessments, and correct some of their weaknesses, said National Parents-Teachers Associations Consultative Council president Mohamad Ali Hasan.

"This is to ensure that school-based assessments reach international standards and avoid bias among schools who want to raise their grades and improve their image," he told The Straits Times.

Parent Action Group for Education Malaysia chairman Noor Azi-mah Abdul Rahim said it was a good move to scrap the exam "only if teachers have the capability and capacity to assess class-based performance".

"While the Education Minister has claimed that teachers are and have been trained to assess project-based assignments, we question the nature of the type of training, adequacy and effectiveness of it," she told ST.

There were also some concerns that the move would affect applications for scholarships, such as the Asean scholarship in Singapore for students from Malaysia joining Secondary 1, Secondary 3 or Pre-University 1 in selected Singapore secondary schools or junior colleges.

A quick check online showed that applicants are required to have done consistently well in school examinations, among other criteria.

Introduced in 2014, the PT3 exam is the second major exam to be scrapped in Malaysia. The government last year abolished the Year 6 UPSR exam, Malaysia's equivalent of the Primary School Leaving Examination in Singapore.

Some hope that the move to do away with certain national exams will pave the way for a more holistic educational system, mirroring those in Britain, Norway or Finland, which have scrapped most exams.

But others remain traditionalist, such as lawyer Hafiza Halim, 52, a mother of two who disagrees with the decision.

"The PT3 exam should be maintained for us to gauge our children's performance," she told ST.

"I am also worried about bias as teachers can grade their students however they like and different schools will have different methods. They do not have uniformity in their internal assessments."