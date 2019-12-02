Some of Melaka's road signs now in 5 languages

MELAKA • The road signs of 15 old streets located in Melaka are now displayed in five languages to reflect the characteristics of a diversified culture and multiracial community.

The first road sign in five languages was placed in Tukang Emas Road in October last year by the Melaka state government. After gathering feedback for a year, road signs for the 15 streets are now in Chinese, Malay, English, Tamil and Jawi.

The council spent RM6,000 (S$1,970) to erect the new road signs, in blue and green, at the locations.

For the chosen streets, romanised Malay language is used in a larger white font with green background atop the other languages.

Three other languages with blue background - Jawi, Chinese and Tamil - are used below the green signboard.

The road's name in English is in the bottom row.

Melaka's Housing, Local Government and Environment Committee chairman Tey Kok Kiew said the multilingual signs reflect harmony in the historic state and would attract more tourists from Singapore, China, Indonesia and Western countries.

Mr Tey said each old street in the Unesco world heritage site has its own history and significance. After gathering feedback from professionals, the state government decided to have five languages on the road signs.

"We wanted to show that Melaka is different and express our friendliness to tourists from all parts of the world," he added.

Mr Tey said the state government will continue to improve the road signs, including placing them in languages relevant to the local area in tourist zones.

For example, Portuguese can be included in road signs in the Portuguese Settlement, and the Chinese language for Sim Mow Yu Road.

Malay, the official language in Malaysia, is still the main language used on road signs, he said.

The city council would continue to compile feedback to consider increasing the number of languages used for road signs to be another attraction for tourists for photo shoots.

SIN CHEW DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK