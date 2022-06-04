Some Malaysian firms slash staff perks to offset higher minimum pay

Mr Mohamaed Afran's joy of getting a higher pay due to a new minimum monthly wage set by the Malaysian government was short-lived, as his employer decided to slash some perks to offset the additional operating cost.

"I had been earning RM1,280 (S$402) for the past 11/2 years, so I was very happy when the government revised the minimum wage (to RM1,500). But we had a staff meeting about 11/2 months ago, and that was when my employer dropped the bombshell," said Mr Mohamaed, who does office dispatch work.