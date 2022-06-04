Some Malaysian firms slash staff perks to offset higher minimum pay

Benefits such as petrol subsidy and leave reduced after rise in monthly wages in May

Malaysia Correspondent In Kuala Lumpur
Updated
Published
4 min ago
Mr Mohamaed Afran's joy of getting a higher pay due to a new minimum monthly wage set by the Malaysian government was short-lived, as his employer decided to slash some perks to offset the additional operating cost.

"I had been earning RM1,280 (S$402) for the past 11/2 years, so I was very happy when the government revised the minimum wage (to RM1,500). But we had a staff meeting about 11/2 months ago, and that was when my employer dropped the bombshell," said Mr Mohamaed, who does office dispatch work.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 04, 2022, with the headline Some Malaysian firms slash staff perks to offset higher minimum pay.

