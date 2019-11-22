Some in PKR Youth in open revolt as they back Azmin Ali

PETALING JAYA • A group of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Youth leaders, led by its No. 2, Mr Muhammad Hilman Idham, have lashed out at top party leaders for breaking tradition in an internal feud roiling the biggest party in Malaysia's ruling coalition.

The dispute centres on an invitation for PKR's deputy president Azmin Ali to open the youth wing's annual meeting next month. The invitation was rescinded by PKR's central leadership, led by Datuk Seri Azmin's rival, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

Datuk Seri Anwar's wife, Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, was instead invited to open the three-day youth wing's national convention on Dec 6 in Melaka, although the PKR deputy president traditionally officiates the annual event.

The dispute is part of an ongoing fight between Mr Anwar and Mr Azmin for control of PKR and its 50 MPs, the biggest number of lawmakers in Parliament.

Adding to the confusing mix is a battle between the Anwar and Azmin factions over how long Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad should lead the country.

The Anwar camp wants Tun Dr Mahathir to quickly pass the premiership to Mr Anwar. But Mr Azmin, 55, is lobbying his party and the opposition parties for the 94-year-old Premier to complete the full five-year term.

Mr Anwar, 72, said on Twitter yesterday that he had a 30-minute meeting with Dr Mahathir and both agreed that the power transition as agreed by the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition remains unchanged.

Mr Anwar said: "I informed (him) that the power transition must be carried out in a peaceful and orderly manner, in a reasonable timeframe and obtain mutual understanding."

Meanwhile, in the youth camp fight, PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, who is from the Anwar faction, has said Dr Wan Azizah shall be officiating the event.

This was because Mr Azmin took several weeks to accept the invitation. Also, the invitation to Dr Wan Azizah took into account her role as adviser to the PKR central leadership.

But deputy youth chief Hilman, who is also Mr Azmin's political secretary, is openly defying his chief and said the PKR meeting would be opened by the party's deputy president in the name of "upholding tradition".

Mr Hilman claims to have the support of the majority of elected PKR Youth leaders.

He said he also agreed with the majority of elected PKR Youth leaders to defend any attempt to "sabotage" Dr Mahathir's premiership.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK