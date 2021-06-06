Some cadres want Megawati's daughter to run for president

Former Indonesian president Megawati Sukarnoputri (left) with her daughter Puan Maharani, the current Parliament Speaker.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja‍  Indonesia Correspondent In Jakarta
  • Published
    Jun 6, 2021, 5:00 am SGT
A group of cadres within the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) will propose to chairman Megawati Sukarnoputri to field her daughter Puan Maharani as the party's presidential candidate, with Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan as running mate.

"Puan-Anies would make a strong pair - a nationalist and a religious figure team," senior party member Effendi Simbolon told The Sunday Times yesterday. "Party congress has given full right to Ibu Megawati as chairman to make a decision on our candidates for 2024."

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 06, 2021, with the headline 'Some cadres want Megawati's daughter to run for president'. Subscribe
