Some cadres want Megawati's daughter to run for president

A group of cadres within the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) will propose to chairman Megawati Sukarnoputri to field her daughter Puan Maharani as the party's presidential candidate, with Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan as running mate.

"Puan-Anies would make a strong pair - a nationalist and a religious figure team," senior party member Effendi Simbolon told The Sunday Times yesterday. "Party congress has given full right to Ibu Megawati as chairman to make a decision on our candidates for 2024."