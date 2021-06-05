Some cadres of Indonesia's ruling party want chairman Megawati's daughter to run for president

In this photo taken on Oct 20, 2019, former Indonesian president Megawati Sukarnoputri (left) and her daughter Puan Maharani gesture to journalists at the parliament building in Jakarta.PHOTO: AFP
Indonesia Correspondent
  • Published
    53 min ago
JAKARTA - A group of cadres within the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) will propose to chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri to field her daughter Puan Maharani as the party's presidential candidate, with Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan as running mate.

"Puan-Anies would make a strong pair - a nationalist and a religious figure team," senior party member Effendi Simbolon told The Straits Times on Saturday (June 5). "Party congress has given full right to Ibu Megawati as chairman to make a decision on our candidates for 2024."

