Sombre affair at primary school that lost 6 teachers, 3 students, 2 canteen staff to Malaysia landslide

KUALA LUMPUR - A sombre memorial was held at SJKC Mun Choong, a primary school in Kuala Lumpur which lost six teachers, three students and two canteen staff to the deadly landslide in Batang Kali, off Genting Highlands, on Dec 16.

Some 600 people attended the memorial at the assembly hall, where messages of condolences and photographs of the victims were displayed at an exhibition zone.

Before the memorial began, a minute of silence was observed in remembrance of the 11 victims.

Headmaster Cheong Kam Yin said: “We will always remember all of you.”

She added that she hoped all family members of the victims will be able to leave their sadness behind.

There was not a single dry eye in the school hall when a tribute video was screened.

The school’s teachers had organised an informal camping trip to Father’s Organic Farm during the school holiday in mid-December. There were 23 people in the group.

They were meant to leave the campsite on Dec 16, but the landslide struck at 2.42am, claiming 31 lives. The youngest victim was one year old. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK