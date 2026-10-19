Soldiers, policemen operate fuel stations to reduce queues in Bali

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Motorcyclists queue to refuel at a state-owned Pertamina petrol station amid a fuel supply shortage in Bali, Indonesia, on Oct 15.

DENPASAR – Long queues at fuel stations across Bali gradually eased on Oct 18 in Denpasar city and Badung regency, although there were still long queues in Buleleng and Jembran regencies.

Fuel distribution has run more smoothly since Oct 17, following the introduction of an odd-even policy for vehicles buying subsidised Pertalite gasoline.