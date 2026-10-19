Soldiers, policemen operate fuel stations to reduce queues in Bali
- Queues at Bali fuel stations eased after an odd-even rule for subsidised Pertalite started on Oct 17, but Buleleng and Jembrana still faced long lines.
- The authorities deployed 100 soldiers and 20 policemen to run stations, escort tanker trucks and keep order after fuel shortages disrupted the tourism island.
- The move followed a public clash between Governor Wayan Koster and tired station staff, who said: “I’m not a robot. I’m tired too, sir.”
AI generated
DENPASAR – Long queues at fuel stations across Bali gradually eased on Oct 18 in Denpasar city and Badung regency, although there were still long queues in Buleleng and Jembran regencies.
Fuel distribution has run more smoothly since Oct 17, following the introduction of an odd-even policy for vehicles buying subsidised Pertalite gasoline.