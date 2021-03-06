Soldiers, police said to be using TikTok to threaten protesters

Armed Myanmar soldiers and police are using TikTok to deliver death threats to protesters rallying against last month's coup, researchers said, leading the Chinese video-sharing app to announce that it was removing content that incites violence.

Alphabet's YouTube, in a separate announcement, said it has removed five channels of Myanmar's military-run television networks hosted on its platform, adding to restrictions by social media giants.

Digital rights group Myanmar ICT for Development (Mido) said it had found more than 800 pro-military videos that threatened protesters at a time of increasing bloodshed - with 38 protesters killed on Wednesday alone, according to the United Nations.

"It's just the tip of the iceberg," said Mido executive director Htaike Htaike Aung, who added that there were "hundreds" of videos of uniformed soldiers and police making threats on the app.

A spokesman for the army and junta did not respond to a request for comment.

One video from late last month reviewed by Reuters shows a man in army fatigues aiming an assault rifle at the camera and addressing protesters, saying: "I will shoot in your f****** faces... and I'm using real bullets. I am going to patrol the whole city tonight and I will shoot whoever I see... If you want to become a martyr, I will fulfil your wish."

Reuters was unable to contact him or the other uniformed men who appear in the TikTok videos, or to verify that they are in the armed forces.

TikTok is the latest social media platform to suffer a proliferation of menacing content, hate speech, and misinformation in Myanmar.

US tech giant Facebook has now banned all pages linked to Myanmar's army - and has itself been banned.

TikTok said in a statement: "We have clear community guidelines that state we do not allow content that incites violence or misinformation that causes harm...

"As it relates to Myanmar, we have been and continue to promptly remove all content that incites violence or spreads misinformation, and are aggressively monitoring to remove any such content."

And a statement from YouTube said: "We have terminated a number of channels and removed several videos from YouTube in accordance with our community guidelines and applicable laws."

The channels taken down include the state network, MRTV (Myanmar Radio and Television), as well as the military-owned Myawaddy Media, MWD Variety and MWD Myanmar, YouTube said.

REUTERS