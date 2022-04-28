Soaring food prices dent Indonesian President's popularity

JAKARTA • High food prices have brought President Joko Widodo's approval rating to the lowest level since Indonesia braved through the deadliest wave of the pandemic. But a cooking oil export ban last week might help him recover.

A total of 59.9 per cent of respondents were satisfied with his performance, down from a high of 75.3 per cent in early January, according to a survey this month by Indikator.

More than a third cited the rising cost of basic goods as the reason for their dissatisfaction, as four out of five people said they had difficulty getting cooking oil recently.

The shock decision by Mr Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, to ban exports of edible oil and its raw material is proving popular, with 66.3 per cent in support of such a move.

The survey was done before the ban was announced.

It was also conducted before the Attorney-General's Office named suspects in a corruption case reportedly related to a scarcity of cooking oil and subsequent high domestic prices.

"The approval rating is more sensitive to the difficulty or ease of Indonesians' economic lives," said Indikator analyst Bawono Kumoro. "We will see if Jokowi's approval rating will rebound on the back of the cooking oil export ban policy in the next survey."

Support for the President has hovered well above 60 per cent for the past six years, except for a dip in July last year when Covid-19 overwhelmed hospitals and led to thousands of deaths each day.

The survey was conducted from April 14 to 19 and involved 1,220 respondents across the country.

