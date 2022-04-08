Smuggled sketches tell of harsh conditions in Myanmar's notorious jail

YANGON • In one drawing, dozens of men sit crammed into a single room, hunched with their knees together, every inch of space occupied. In another, they lie back to back on the floor, their faces straining with discomfort.

Fourteen sketches smuggled out of Insein Prison and interviews with eight former prisoners offer a rare glimpse inside Myanmar's most notorious jail, where thousands of political prisoners have been sent since last year's military coup and communication with the outside world is sharply limited.

The rough, blue-ink sketches show daily life for groups of male prisoners in their dormitories, queuing for water from a trough to wash, talking or lying on the floor in the tropical heat.

Beyond those depictions, the eight recently released inmates told Reuters the colonial-era facility in Yangon is infested with rats, a place where bribes are common, prisoners pay for sleeping space on the floor and widespread illness goes untreated.

"We're no longer humans behind bars," said Mr Nyi Nyi Htwe, 24, who smuggled the sketches out of the prison when he was released in October, after spending several months for a defamation conviction, on charges he denies, in connection with joining protests against the coup.

Reuters could not independently verify the accounts provided by the former inmates.

Myanmar's junta, which seized power from the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, and prison administration did not respond to multiple requests for comment on conditions shown in the sketches and described by the former inmates.

Humanitarian groups including the International Committee of the Red Cross told Reuters they have been denied access to the jail.

Built by the British in 1871, Insein is Myanmar's largest prison, housing many people arrested for opposing the junta. Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, convicted of breaking Myanmar's Official Secrets Act in 2017, spent most of their 511 days in Insein. They were released in a 2019 amnesty, before the latest coup.

The artist drew the prison sketches between April and July last year. Later released, he declined to be interviewed or identified, telling Mr Nyi Nyi Htwe he feared rearrest.

Mr Nyi Nyi Htwe, who has joined an armed rebel group, said nearly two-thirds of his dormitory were sick with Covid-19 symptoms last summer. "They put all the sick people in our room - high fever, coughing and ill," he said. "I was lucky enough not to die."

A set of smuggled notes shown to Reuters by an aid group shows an exchange between a father held on defamation charges and his son. "Behaving well, Papa. I miss you. I'd like to have a toy boat," wrote the boy. "My little son," came the reply, including a tiny boat the father fashioned from instant coffee wrappers. "I love you so much, my sweetheart. Please listen to your grandma."

