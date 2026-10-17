Smoke from Kalimantan fires reaches Jakarta skies

An aerial view shows thick smoke and haze from forest and land fires in the region in Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan, on Oct 15.

JAKARTA – Smoke from forest and land fires in Kalimantan has been detected in the atmosphere above Jakarta, although it has yet to reach ground level, Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said on Oct 16, as firefighting efforts struggle to contain blazes across the country.

Satellite imagery from Himawari-9 captured at 8am local time showed smoke spreading across parts of Banten, Jakarta and West Java. The smoke was detected at an altitude of around 2km to 3km above the ground, according to the BMKG.