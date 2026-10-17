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Smoke from Kalimantan fires reaches Jakarta skies

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An aerial view shows thick smoke and haze from forest and land fires in the region in Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan, on Oct 15.

An aerial view shows thick smoke and haze from forest and land fires in the region in Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan, on Oct 15.

PHOTO: AFP

  • Smoke from Kalimantan fires was seen over Jakarta on Oct 16, but BMKG said it stayed 2km to 3km high and had not reached the ground.
  • CAMS said most smoke from Kalimantan, Papua and Riau moved towards the Malay Peninsula and the South China Sea, not Java, though some traces may have reached Java.
  • Jakarta’s air was unhealthy, with an AQI of 152 and PM2.5 at 11.4 times WHO’s annual guideline, but the fire’s exact role in pollution is still unclear.

AI generated

JAKARTA – Smoke from forest and land fires in Kalimantan has been detected in the atmosphere above Jakarta, although it has yet to reach ground level, Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said on Oct 16, as firefighting efforts struggle to contain blazes across the country.

Satellite imagery from Himawari-9 captured at 8am local time showed smoke spreading across parts of Banten, Jakarta and West Java. The smoke was detected at an altitude of around 2km to 3km above the ground, according to the BMKG.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.