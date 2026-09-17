Smog scuppers Japan force helping fight Indonesia wildfires

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Indonesia regularly battles wildfires during the dry season, which typically runs from July to October.

JAKARTA – A Japanese firefighting force sent to help tackle huge blazes in Indonesia is struggling to operate because the smog is too thick to fly helicopters, a spokesman told AFP on Sept 17.

Indonesia has been battling wildfires for weeks in parts of Borneo and Sumatra, which have blanketed parts of the country as well as neighbouring Malaysia and Singapore in toxic haze.

Around 350 members of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces arrived last week in Borneo’s hard-hit West Kalimantan province, with three helicopters on hand to assist with firefighting efforts, the mission’s public affairs officer Takeshi Koga told AFP.

Their operation was planned to start on Sept 13 but has been scuppered by low visibility, Koga said, adding that their water-bombing operation eventually started on Sept 16 .

Sept 17’s flights “were all cancelled due to poor visibility” as smog reduced the range of sight to less than 3km, he said.

Indonesia regularly battles wildfires during the dry season, which typically runs from July to October.

But the blazes in 2026 have been particularly bad in part because of the El Nino climate phenomenon expected to be the strongest since comparable records began four decades ago.

Experts also blame climate change, decades of forest degradation and slash-and-burn land-clearing practices that have changed the naturally fire-resistant landscape.

The Indonesian government has said more than 202,000ha of land burnt countrywide between January and July.

The Nusantara Atlas project put the figure at close to 300,000ha over the same period, and last week estimated that the total area affected, including August, was nearly 896,000ha. AFP