SM Teo meets President Widodo and other Indonesian leaders in 3-day visit

SINGAPORE - Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean called on Indonesian President Joko Widodo and met the country's other leaders during his three-day working visit, which ended on Wednesday (Dec 1).

Mr Teo and Mr Widodo reaffirmed the strong and mutually beneficial relationship between Singapore and Indonesia in their meeting, said a statement from Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The leaders also discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation and to take the two-way ties to an even higher level, the statement said.

Senior Minister Teo also called on Vice-President Ma'ruf Amin.

They reaffirmed the close and multifaceted nature of bilateral relations, including in economic exchanges and education cooperation, "which have strengthened through the support we had provided each other during the Covid-19 pandemic", MFA said.

Mr Teo held separate meetings with Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investments Luhut Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, and Minister of Defence Prabowo Subianto.

"During these meetings, Senior Minister Teo and the ministers spoke about the close personal friendships they had developed over the years, and took stock of our bilateral cooperation across the economic, people-to-people, and defence sectors," the statement said.





Mr Teo Chee Hean (right) meets Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, in Jakarta, on Dec 1, 2021. PHOTO: TEO CHEE HEAN/FACEBOOK



The leaders also discussed new opportunities that both sides could work together on, including in the green economy, digital economy and climate change.

Mr Teo also met some members of Indonesia's House of Representatives, with whom he discussed ways to deepen exchanges between Singapore and Indonesia.

Senior Minister Teo returned to Singapore on Wednesday.