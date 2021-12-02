SM Teo has talks with Indonesian leaders

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean called on Indonesian President Joko Widodo and met the country's other leaders during his three-day working visit, which ended yesterday.

Mr Teo and Mr Widodo reaffirmed the strong and mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries, said a statement from Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The leaders also discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation.

Senior Minister Teo also called on Vice-President Ma'ruf Amin.

They reaffirmed bilateral ties, including in economic exchanges and education cooperation.

Mr Teo held separate meetings with Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investments Luhut Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, and Minister for Defence Prabowo Subianto.

They took stock of bilateral cooperation across the economic, people-to-people and defence sectors, said the MFA statement.

The leaders also discussed new opportunities that both sides could work together on, including in the green economy, digital economy and climate change.

Mr Teo also met some members of Indonesia's House of Representatives. He returned to Singapore yesterday.