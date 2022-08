Before Covid-19 hit, shipping a half-tonne life-size rhinoceros sculpture abroad by sea was relatively straightforward and inexpensive, Ms Kristina Measari recalls.

The 36-year-old owner of Bisa Cargo in Bali, which specialises in arranging the freight and handling of outsize items - including giant busts of Buddha each the size of a small car - said that while rates for unwieldy objects vary, US$40 (S$55) per cubic metre was the norm before the pandemic.