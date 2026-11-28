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GENTING HIGHLANDS – Past midnight on a Sunday in November, scores of cars with picnickers are parked by the side of a road next to a petrol kiosk near the peak of Genting Highlands.

With striking blue and red lights cutting through the chilly 19 deg C mist to give off a moody cyberpunk vibe, this Petron outlet more than 1,800m above sea level has become a social media-fuelled nocturnal picnic spot.

People started driving there after the Covid-19 pandemic, when photos and videos of spectacular sunrise views with golden hues on a bed of clouds, taken from near the station, were shared on social media platforms such as Threads and RedNote.

The Petron petrol kiosk in Genting Highlands has gathered a following on social media. ST PHOTO: LOK JIAN WEN

Some described the hangout location as having “healing” qualities because of the “air-conditioned” outdoors, with hundreds of Malaysians making the drive up every weekend as long as no rainclouds appear.

Clearly, the more than 150 night-trippers gathered there are not trying their luck at the casino or riding roller coasters, activities more commonly associated with Genting, but simply to makan angin – a Malay idiom meaning to go for a trip but which literally translates to “eating wind”.

They are not unlike Singapore youth who “thon” or pull all-nighters with their friends on the eve of a holiday, and the atmosphere is collegial as the night trippers share snacks with other travelling parties.

Sales adviser Khairul Anwar, 48, and his family are seated on foldable chairs next to their car under the streetlamps. They are clad in jumpers, and lo-fi beats play from a boombox they brought from their Shah Alam home, a 1½-hour drive away.

Night-trippers and their cars parked outside a Petron petrol station in Genting Highlands. PHOTO: INMYEZY/THREADS

Keeping warm with coffee and food

“Drinking good coffee on cold nights like these makes it really sedap (enjoyable) to makan angin here,” he said, his breath a visible puff in the night mist. Next to his car, the family’s barista gear – a bean grinder, portable espresso machine and milk steamer – is laid out on folding tables on the tarmac road.

“We came here for a change of scene,” said his son Saiful, a college student, explaining that his family shoots aesthetic videos of their camping trips for their YouTube channel. “When life in the city gets a bit stressful, it’s nice to kill a few hours like this.”

Brothers Saiful and Kimy with their coffee setup near a Petron outlet in Genting Highlands, which has become a social media-fuelled nocturnal picnic spot. ST PHOTO: LOK JIAN WEN

For those feeling the chill, everyone has their own way to cope. Apart from winter wear and hot coffee, some do push-ups on their groundsheets, others wrap themselves in blankets in the back of their cars, while many indulge in a favourite Malaysian pastime – eating.

Those who are better prepared set up gas canister-fuelled stoves, grilling frankfurters or gathering around a hotpot that gives off a distinctively mala aroma.

A night-tripper cooking instant noodles outside the Petron petrol station in Genting Highlands. ST PHOTO: LOK JIAN WEN

A popular option is curry-flavoured instant noodles, including for fitness instructor Deric Fu, 28, and his five friends.

“It just tastes better in cold weather,” he said while waiting for their noodles to cook in a pot boiling over an induction stove plugged into his electric car, parked about 100m away from the Petron kiosk.

He added that his group is intentional about cooking from a safe distance, after a 2024 incident in which police investigated some youth who were cooking on a portable gas stove with an open flame within the petrol station premises.

Genting’s more well-known attractions like the casino and theme park rides are a case of been there, done that for Fu and his friends. They acknowledge there is an element of YOLO (you only live once) behind their decision to forgo sleep and make an impromptu three-hour drive from Melaka to Genting in the middle of the night.

“Sometimes when you’re young you have to do some crazy things,” he said. “I don’t want to have any regrets.”

Another night tripper explained that Malaysians have a high tolerance for extended road trips. “As long as my friends are on, I will be on too,” said sales executive David Yong, 32, who drove an hour from Kepong.

Entrepreneurial hawkers have set up shop near the petrol kiosk, doing brisk business selling street food such as scissor-cut fried chicken, yong tau foo pieces and maggi goreng.

A street food vendor who has set up shop near the petrol kiosk preparing orders of maggi goreng. ST PHOTO: LOK JIAN WEN

Fried chicken vendor Ahmad Faishal said it is worth coming to Genting over the weekend, 1½ hours away from his usual stall in Taman Sri Muda, Selangor, as he can add a nominal premium to his usual prices.

Fried chicken vendor Ahmad Faishal said it is worth coming to Genting over the weekend, 1½ hours away from his usual stall in Taman Sri Muda, Selangor, as he can add a nominal premium to his usual prices. ST PHOTO: LOK JIAN WEN

Sunrise chasers

As the night wears on and morning approaches, some groups retreat for the night into their tents and cars, or begin making their way downhill.

They are replaced by new travellers ascending the highlands, who have timed their trip to catch the unique Genting sunrise at around 7am, when the sun appears to sit above the clouds.

But as daybreak nears and the sky gets brighter, the mist that shrouded the night shows no sign of dispersing. All hint of sunlight is blocked by thick fog and clouds, but it doesn’t matter for film production assistant Mohd Faris.

He drove up with his friends in his four-wheel drive vehicle at around 11pm to celebrate as a supernatural movie he worked on, Khadam, had won awards at the Malaysia Film Festival just hours earlier.

Film production assistant Mohd Faris (right) with his friends in his four-wheel drive vehicle. ST PHOTO: LOK JIAN WEN

Still in his gala suit, the 26-year-old is wistful as he recalls riding his motorcycle to Genting more frequently when he was younger as he wanted to escape the congested Kuala Lumpur city centre.

“Coming up again after many years, it feels like I have grown up,” said Faris. “Chilling out here, spending time with my friends, it’s better than seeing any sunrise.”