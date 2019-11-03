Six-way fight for Johor ward on Nov 16

PETALING JAYA • Johor's Tanjung Piai by-election on Nov 16 will witness a six-cornered fight, with two independents and two candidates from small parties joining the fray yesterday against the two main contenders - Pakatan Harapan (PH)'s Karmaine Sardini and Barisan Nasional (BN)'s Wee Jeck Seng.

Ms Wendy Subramaniam, deputy secretary-general of Gerakan, a former BN ally party, and Mr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz, president of Berjasa, a tiny Islamic party that was an ally of Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), have thrown their hats into the ring. Both parties do not have any seats in Parliament.

The independents are social auditor Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar and tuition centre owner Ang Chuan Lock.

These four candidates could siphon away votes from Mr Karmaine and Datuk Seri Wee.

Tanjung Piai is located about an hour away by car from Iskandar Puteri (formerly Nusajaya), just north of the Tuas Second Link. The by-election was called following the recent death of its Member of Parliament, who was from PH.

Dr Md Farid Md Rafik had wrested the seat from BN and a PAS contestant by just 524 votes in the three-cornered fight in the May general election last year.

With Umno-led BN and PAS now in an alliance, PH is in for a tough fight in Tanjung Piai, even without the four other contestants.

Ms Faridah yesterday said her campaign agenda is to provide a voice for the Bottom 40 group, a label given to the bottom 40 per cent of Malaysians by income.

She also said she wanted to provide a voice for Malaysians to address the government and the opposition. She hails from Simpang Renggam, Johor.

Asked if she was confident in the fight in the by-election, she merely said: "I have my own strategy."

The other independent, Mr Ang, admitted that he felt intimidated by the other parties' candidates. "I don't see much chance for me to win, and I understand this clearly. As a local, born and bred, in Pontian, my intention is to make a third voice for the people here to tell the government our issues and aspirations," he said, after nominations closed.

Mr Ang, who has been running a chain of tuition centres in Pontian, Batu Pahat, Kluang and Melaka for over 25 years, said his campaign would be "low profile" and would include making use of social media to reach out to the voters.

The by-election will be a test of the popularity of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who is chairman of PH. Mr Karmaine is from Tun Dr Mahathir's party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, one of the four parties in the PH ruling coalition.

"Dr Mahathir needs a win to prove that he, his party and Pakatan Harapan are still popular among the voters," said Universiti Malaya sociopolitics professor Awang Azman Awang Pawi.

Professor James Chin, director of the Asia Institute at the University of Tasmania, said: "It is a mini referendum on PH rule for the last one year and seven months (since they won the general election), and all the PH in-fighting, plus on Tun Mahathir's tenure as well."

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK