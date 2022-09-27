Six dead after Typhoon Noru sweeps through Philippines

BULACAN, Philippines - Typhoon Noru left heavy flooding across several northern provinces in the Philippines, as the authorities rushed to get aid to thousands of evacuees.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr saw for himself the extent of the damage caused by Noru after he conducted an aerial survey on Monday. He later said: "We may have gotten lucky, at least this time, a little bit.
"You might think that we overdid it. There is no such thing as overkill when it comes to disasters."
At least six people, including five emergency responders, were killed. The five rescue workers were killed in San Miguel, in Bulacan province, north of Manila, Governor Daniel Fernando told DZMM radio.
"We lost heroes who were there to save lives. But we didn't really expect this to happen. It was really an accident," said Mr Fernando.
Lieutenant-Colonel Romualdo Andres, chief of police in San Miguel, said the rescuers were wading through flood waters when a wall beside them collapsed, sending them into a fast current.
A landslide in Burdeos town on Polillo Island, where Noru first made landfall, killed an elderly man, according to the local disaster response office.
Floods submerged swathes of farmland and communities on the main island of Luzon, video and images shared by Mr Marcos' office showed.
The stock market, government offices and schools in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon - home to half the Philippine population of some 110 million - were closed on Monday, as the authorities raced to deal with the aftermath of Noru.
"This is the worst flooding that (has) happened here," Bulacan resident Elpidio de la Cruz told Reuters as he stood in knee-deep water outside his house. "The water reached the second floor."
Another Bulacan resident, Mr Teody Simbulan, appealed for aid. "People here need help like food, water and medicine," he said.
Mr Marcos ordered supplies to be airlifted and equipment provided to help the cleanup in the worst-affected communities. He also directed officials to provide emergency power to cut-off areas.
Nearly 75,000 people were evacuated from their homes before the typhoon hit, as the weather bureau warned that heavy rain could cause serious flooding in vulnerable areas, trigger landslides and destroy crops.
But on Monday morning, there was no sign of the widespread devastation many had feared.
"We were ready for all of this," said Mr Marcos.
The entire provinces of Nueva Ecija and Aurora, north of the capital, remain without power supply. Generators were being sent to these areas.
Burdeos town bore the brunt of the typhoon.
Ferocious winds ripped off some roofs and brought down large trees, while heavy rain flooded riverside houses, said Mr Ervin Calleja, 49, a teacher.
Flimsy houses along the coast were damaged, and some crops were wiped out.
Ms Liezel Calusin, a member of the civil defence team in Polillo, said: "Here at the town centre, all banana trees were flattened, 100 per cent.
"We still have no electricity, but the phones are working."
In Banaba village near Manila, Mr Terrence Reyes, 25, fled his riverside home with his family and neighbours as flood waters rose during the storm.
They returned home on Monday to find their belongings sodden and caked in mud.
"We just have to throw them away and start over again," he said. "It happens each time there is a storm here."
The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, sees an average of 20 tropical storms yearly. In 2013, Typhoon Haiyan, one of the most powerful tropical cyclones ever recorded, killed 6,300 people.
REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, AFP