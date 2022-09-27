Six dead after Typhoon Noru sweeps through Philippines

BULACAN, Philippines - Typhoon Noru left heavy flooding across several northern provinces in the Philippines, as the authorities rushed to get aid to thousands of evacuees.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr saw for himself the extent of the damage caused by Noru after he conducted an aerial survey on Monday. He later said: "We may have gotten lucky, at least this time, a little bit.

"You might think that we overdid it. There is no such thing as overkill when it comes to disasters."

At least six people, including five emergency responders, were killed. The five rescue workers were killed in San Miguel, in Bulacan province, north of Manila, Governor Daniel Fernando told DZMM radio.

"We lost heroes who were there to save lives. But we didn't really expect this to happen. It was really an accident," said Mr Fernando.

Lieutenant-Colonel Romualdo Andres, chief of police in San Miguel, said the rescuers were wading through flood waters when a wall beside them collapsed, sending them into a fast current.

A landslide in Burdeos town on Polillo Island, where Noru first made landfall, killed an elderly man, according to the local disaster response office.

Floods submerged swathes of farmland and communities on the main island of Luzon, video and images shared by Mr Marcos' office showed.

The stock market, government offices and schools in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon - home to half the Philippine population of some 110 million - were closed on Monday, as the authorities raced to deal with the aftermath of Noru.

"This is the worst flooding that (has) happened here," Bulacan resident Elpidio de la Cruz told Reuters as he stood in knee-deep water outside his house. "The water reached the second floor."

Another Bulacan resident, Mr Teody Simbulan, appealed for aid. "People here need help like food, water and medicine," he said.