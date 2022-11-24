Six days of turmoil: How Anwar beat rivals to become Malaysia’s PM

It took nearly a week after voting in Malaysia’s general election ended for Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Anwar Ibrahim to be sworn in as the country’s 10th prime minister and given the right to form the next government.
Here is how he and his party got there.
Race begins
Saturday (Nov 19): An inconclusive general election in Malaysia produces the country’s first hung parliament.
Pakatan Harapan’s Anwar Ibrahim and Perikatan Nasional’s Muhyiddin Yassin stake separate claims to form the government after winning 82 and 73 seats, respectively, short of the 112 needed for a simple majority in Malaysia’s 222-strong legislature.
Once-dominant coalition Barisan Nasional, who ruled for 60 years and pushed for the snap polls, won just 30 seats.
Malaysia’s King sets a Monday, 2pm deadline for the competing groups to submit their respective prime minister candidates and proof they have majority support.
Sarawak support
Sunday (Nov 20): PN’s Muhyiddin steals a march on Mr Anwar as he meets Gabungan Parti Sarawak leader Abang Johari Openg to discuss forming a government.
GPS, which won 23 seats in the election, release a statement pledging the bloc’s support for a PN-led administration.
Unrest surfaces in BN’s camp, as its leaders lead calls for chairman Zahid Hamidi to resign in the wake of the disappointing results. Even so, BN and its 30 MPs emerge as kingmakers for front runners PH and PN.
‘Harapan Nasional’
Monday (Nov 21): With the clock ticking on the palace’s 2pm deadline, stunning photos circulate online of leaders from the opposing BN and PH groups, including Zahid and Mr Anwar, meeting in a Kuala Lumpur hotel. MPs from both parties together will hit the 112 magic figure and chatter surrounding a “Harapan Nasional” government increase.
The apparent thawing of relations came after both coalitions had warred fiercely on the campaign trail. Numerous BN leaders touted a “No Anwar, No DAP” stance with reference to PH’s leadership while PH had warned voters about the need to rid Malaysia of the corruption-ridden BN.
No conclusion is reached during the meeting. BN leaders remain split between supporting PN and PH to lead the government, with sources saying 11 MPs had signed statutory declarations (SD) to back Mr Muhyiddin as PM while Zahid is accused of pledging BN’s support to Mr Anwar without his party’s approval.
Malaysia’s palace extends the deadline for parties to demonstrate their majority by 24 hours.
Mr Muhyiddin submits what he later claims to be 115 SDs to the palace, including MPs from GPS, GRS and BN.
Unity government
Tuesday (Nov 22): BN, settled in their role as kingmakers, say they will remain as a united bloc of 30 lawmakers in the opposition, refusing to back any party to form a government.
GPS appears to climb down from its previous position, saying instead it will support whomever the King decides should next lead the country. Sabah-based Warisan throws the support of its three MPs behind PH.
With no sign of either PN or PH having the required numbers to form the government, the King summons Mr Muhyiddin and Mr Anwar to the palace.
After the meeting, PH chief Anwar says no decision has been made, amid rumours he had been appointed interim premier. PN’s Muhyiddin reveals he has rejected a proposal from the King to form a “unity government” comprising lawmakers from the two leading parties, reiterating that his party has the backing of 115 MPs.
BN the kingmakers
Wednesday (Nov 23): BN and GPS leaders are the latest to be called to the palace for a meeting later revealed to have centred upon the King asking the two blocs to consider supporting a unity government.
Later in another KL hotel, BN leaders hear out a PN counter-offer as they deliberate on which coalition to support. A 10-point PH proposal had earlier been leaked, promising BN a deputy prime minister post as well as other key Cabinet portfolios.
Umno’s supreme council meet late into the night as no resolution appears forthcoming for a fourth day after polling.
Breakthrough for Anwar
Thursday (Nov 24): Overnight, Umno’s supreme council appear to reveal the party’s latest stance as the leadership release a statement saying they will back a unity government not led by PN.
GPS and belatedly, PN, say they will lend support to the unity administration.
In an attempt to break the political impasse, Malaysia’s King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, holds a conference with his fellow Malay rulers that culminates in the palace selecting Mr Anwar as the country’s next leader.
After a 24-year struggle involving two prison stints and an ignominious sacking as a former deputy premier, Mr Anwar is sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister.