Six days of turmoil: How Anwar beat rivals to become Malaysia’s PM

It took nearly a week after voting in Malaysia’s general election ended for Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Anwar Ibrahim to be sworn in as the country’s 10th prime minister and given the right to form the next government.

Here is how he and his party got there.

Race begins

Saturday (Nov 19): An inconclusive general election in Malaysia produces the country’s first hung parliament.

Pakatan Harapan’s Anwar Ibrahim and Perikatan Nasional’s Muhyiddin Yassin stake separate claims to form the government after winning 82 and 73 seats, respectively, short of the 112 needed for a simple majority in Malaysia’s 222-strong legislature.

Once-dominant coalition Barisan Nasional, who ruled for 60 years and pushed for the snap polls, won just 30 seats.

Malaysia’s King sets a Monday, 2pm deadline for the competing groups to submit their respective prime minister candidates and proof they have majority support.

Sarawak support

Sunday (Nov 20): PN’s Muhyiddin steals a march on Mr Anwar as he meets Gabungan Parti Sarawak leader Abang Johari Openg to discuss forming a government.

GPS, which won 23 seats in the election, release a statement pledging the bloc’s support for a PN-led administration.