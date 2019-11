A 3m-wide sinkhole swallowed a car along Jalan Maharajalela in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday night. City Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Zulkefly Yahya said the incident occurred at 11.35pm. "A 42-year-old woman was driving her car along the road when the sinkhole appeared. She could not avoid it and the vehicle fell in," he said. The driver was not injured in the incident.