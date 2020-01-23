Single mother in Malaysia charged with murder of baby

JOHOR BARU • A Malaysian single mother has been charged in the Johor Baru magistrate's court with murdering her two-year-old daughter.

Nurul Shamira Mazlan, 22, is accused of intentionally causing the death of her only child, Nur Shahana Abdus Quddus, who died at Sultan Ismail Hospital on Jan 13.

She nodded after the charge was read out to her before magistrate Rashidah Baharom yesterday.

According to the charge sheet, Nurul Shamira, who is unemployed, committed the offence between Jan 5 and Jan 11 at an apartment in Taman Kempas Indah.

The accused is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

No plea was recorded and Ms Rashidah then set Feb 24 for the next mention of the case pending chemistry and post-mortem reports.

Last week, Nur Shahana's 49-year-old grandmother, Madam Aslindah Md Sahat, said that she could not stop feeling guilty for not heeding the bruises on the toddler.

"I am still reeling from her death and am heartbroken that my sweet granddaughter is no longer around," said Madam Aslindah.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK