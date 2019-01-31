President Halimah Yacob and PM Lee Hsien Loong congratulate new Malaysian king, Sultan Abdullah

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to the Sultan of Pahang, Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin, to congratulate him on his ascension to the throne as Malaysia's new King on Thursday (Jan 31).

Sultan Abdullah was crowned the country's 16th King after taking the oath of office at the national palace in Kuala Lumpur, in a ceremony that was steeped in tradition and attended by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

In her letter, Madam Halimah extended her "warmest congratulations" to Sultan Abdullah, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"Your Majesty is widely respected for your generosity and concern for the welfare of Malaysians from all walks of life. I am confident that under Your Majesty's leadership, Malaysia will continue to enjoy prosperity and progress," she wrote in the letter.

She added: "Singapore and Malaysia enjoy a longstanding history of friendship and cooperation, underpinned by strong bonds between our peoples. I look forward to working closely with Your Majesty to further strengthen bilateral ties between our two countries."

Madam Halimah also took the opportunity to wish Sultan Abdullah and his wife, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Iskandar, good health and happiness.

Writing to congratulate Sultan Abdullah, PM Lee said: "With Your Majesty's wisdom and grace, I am confident that Malaysia will reach even greater heights of progress and success."

PM Lee said that Malaysia and Singapore shared a long and unique history built on close people-to-people ties and mutually beneficial cooperation across many sectors. He added that the two neighbours also worked well in regional and international fora.

"I am confident that our bilateral ties will strengthen further during Your Majesty's reign," he said, adding that he and his wife Ho Ching sent their respects and best wishes to the new King.