Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Singaporeans among more than 1,000 foreigners caught in Johor for traffic offences over 4 months

Offences include operating vehicles without a valid licence, road tax, or insurance, as well as failing to wear a helmet.

JOHOR BAHRU – Malaysia’s Road Transport Department (JPJ) has taken action against 1,346 foreign nationals for various offences, including riding a motorcycle without a licence.

Johor JPJ director Zulkurnain Yasin said notices were issued against the foreigners during statewide operations from June 1 to Oct 2.

“They were found riding motorcycles and driving cars without a licence, using vehicles without valid road tax and insurance and not wearing a helmet.

“Most of the offenders are from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Singapore, Indonesia, Myanmar and India, as well as about 10 Rohingya,” he told a press conference on Oct 2.

Zulkurnain added that JPJ checked 10,580 vehicles and seized 347 motorcycles, 69 cars, 24 private vehicles and 15 heavy vehicles.

He said about 70% of offenders are the owners of the vehicles and purchased them from other foreigners without a legal ownership change.

“Many locals sell motorcycles legally to foreigners.

“However, over the years, the vehicles may have changed hands several times when the foreign buyers returned home.

“This makes it difficult for us to identify and take action against the owners,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK