Singaporeans should defer travel to Myanmar's northern Rakhine State: MFA

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Singaporeans to avoid travelling to parts of Myanmar's northern Rakhine State, which have seen clashes between the Arakan Army insurgent group and the country's military.

In a travel advisory, the ministry said Singaporeans should avoid travelling to the Buthidaung, Kyauktaw, Maungdaw, Minbya, Mrauk-U, Ponnagyun and Rathedaung townships as well as Paletwa in neighbouring Chin state.

It said that Singaporeans should also defer non-essential travel to other parts of Rakhine state as the "security situation is fluid and can deteriorate quickly".

There have been fierce clashes in recent months as Myanmar troops battle against the Arakan Army insurgents, who are fighting for independence for Rakhine state.

The ministry also strongly advised Singaporeans currently in Rakhine state or travelling to Myanmar to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions for their personal safety, including monitoring the local news closely and heeding the instructions of the local authorities.

They should also purchase comprehensive travel and medical insurance and stay in touch with family and friends to update them on their safety.

Singaporeans are also strongly encouraged to e-Register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg/, so that they can be contactable by the ministry should the need arise.

Those in need of urgent consular assistance may contact the Singapore Embassy in Yangon or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours) at:

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Myanmar

238 Dhamazedi Road, Bahan Township, Yangon

Tel: +95-1-559-001, +95-1-559-916

Duty phone: +95-9-250-863-840

Email: singemb_ygn@mfa.sg

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours)

Tel: 6379 8800, 6379 8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg