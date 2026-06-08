Singaporean woman rescued after fall at waterfall in Malaysia’s Selangor state

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The Singaporean woman was handed to the Malaysian Ministry of Health for examination and "further action".

A Singaporean woman was rescued after she fell at a popular waterfall in Malaysia’s Selangor state on J une 6 .

The incident took place at Kanching Forest Eco Park , located near the town of Rawang, according to a Facebook post by the Rawang Fire and Rescue Department the same day.

In its post, the rescue department said that its Alpha Team attended to a special services case involving a female Singaporean citizen who had a fall there.

The team carried out a rescue operation and successfully brought the woman down safely from the area, the post read, adding that she was handed to the Malaysian Ministry of Health for examination and “further action”.

The extent of her injuries was not disclosed by the authorities, nor were the reason and circumstances behind her fall.

Photos that accompanied the rescue department’s post show firefighters carrying the woman on a stretcher down a wooded area.

Another photo shows a woman on a stretcher with her head bandaged, as she was being attended to.

“The rescue operation was completed smoothly thanks to the cooperation of all parties involved,” the post said in Malay.

Rawang Fire and Rescue Department’s Team Alpha were deployed to the rescue operation. PHOTO: RAWANG FIRE AND RESCUE DEPARTMENT/FACEBOOK

There have been injuries from falls at the eco park in previous years.

In 2025, a New Zealand woman had to be rescued by eight firefighters after she fell 6m , The Star reported.

The New Zealand woman sustained injuries to her left hand, leg and her back.

In its June 6 post, the rescue department also urged members of the public visiting the waterfalls to prioritise their safety by following warning signs , wearing appropriate footwear and avoiding activities in slippery, rocky and hazardous areas.

Children should also be supervised by their parents or guardians at all times, the post read. It added that visitors are advised not to take part in activities that could endanger themselves, in particular during bad weather or after rainfall.

“Safety is everyone’s responsibility,” said the rescue department. “Always stay vigilant and prioritise life over taking unnecessary risks.”