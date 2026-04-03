Singaporean, Vietnamese and 5 others nabbed over drug distribution in Johor

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said they were involved in repackaging drugs and selling them to regular customers at entertainment centres.

- A Singaporean and six others have been arrested by the police for being part of a drug repackaging and distributing syndicate.

Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said four local men, one local woman, the Singaporean man and a Vietnamese woman were arrested in an apartment unit in Taman Megah Ria and a shoplot in Taman Sri Tebrau on March 30 and 31.

“One of the suspects is a 38-year-old local man, who acted as the syndicate’s coordinator, overseeing drug distribution activities.

“The other suspects, including the foreigners, were involved in repackaging the drugs and selling them to regular customers at entertainment centres in the city,” he said at a press conference.

Initial urine tests found six suspects tested positive for methamphetamine and one for benzodiazepine. Datuk Ab Rahaman said drugs amounting to 9.74kg and 2.4 litres of MDMA powder, liquid MDMA, Ecstasy powder and pills, Erimin 5 and syabu worth RM1.24 million (S$395,000) were found at the two locations.

“Some of the drugs in liquid form were packed into vape cartridges, while drug powders were packed into sachets in an attempt to evade the authorities,” he said.

Mr Ab Rahaman added that the syndicate, believed to have been active since October 2025, used the rented apartment and shoplot as storage and repackaging centres before distributing the drugs.

The suspects, aged between 31 and 60, are under a seven-day remand until April 6 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Meanwhile, Mr Ab Rahaman said police will seek to extend the remand of three suspects linked to a video containing allegedly seditious, defamatory and insulting remarks against Islam, the royal institution and national leaders.

The suspects, aged 17 to 49, were arrested on March 31. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK