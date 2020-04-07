Singaporean pastor is 4th Covid-19 case in Philippines' Zambales province

SAN ANTONIO, Zambales (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 62-year-old Singaporean has tested positive for the coronavirus disease called Covid-19, making him the fourth case in the Philippine province of Zambales, authorities here said.

The man, who is a pastor based in San Marcelino town, had travelled to Singapore and Japan before arriving in the country on March 14, according to San Marcelino Mayor Elvis Soria.

Rappler news site reported that the patient went to Singapore on March 1, before flying to Japan on March 8.

Twelve days after arriving in the Philippines, the man experienced symptoms of Covid-19, such as fever, sore throat and mild cough.

He was monitored by local health officials who then took his swab samples for testing on March 31. The Research Institute for Tropical Medicine released the test result on April 3, which turned out positive for the disease.

Mr Soria said they had started conducting contact tracing involving those people who came in contact with the patient.

Barangay Rabanes, where the patient resides, has been placed on lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

With input from The Straits Times

